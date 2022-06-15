Huh? Amber Heard Still 'Loves' Johnny Depp After Treacherous Court Battle

"I am looking at a transcript that says — he says, ‘You start physical fights,’ And you say, ‘I did start a physical fight. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again,’” Guthrie reiterated to Heard of the audio evidence. "This is in black and white. I understand context. But you’re testifying, and you’re telling me today, ‘I never started a physical fight,’ and here you are on tape saying you did."

According to the mother-of-one, the only time she resorted to getting physical with Depp was when she was defending herself.

"As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for," Heard said. "But when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white.' Because it’s anything but when you’re living in it."