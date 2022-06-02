Amber Heard Gets Trolled For Wearing The Same Black Dress To Court For The Past Several Years: Photos
Someone call the fashion police! Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, the actress was accused of copying some of her ex's outfits — but fans have now noticed her most recent look, a black frock with a belt, is something she's worn to the courthouse on two other occasions over the past several years.
In 2016, the blonde beauty, 36, donned the piece to file a restraining order against the Edward Scissorhands star, and in 2020, she wore it again when she appeared in court after Depp sued The Sun for labeling him "a wife beater."
A year later, the mom-of-one poked fun at being a wardrobe repeater, sharing two photos of herself dressed in the frock. "One dress, four years apart," she captioned the pics. "Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice."
Comments on the Instagram post were limited, but once she wore the piece yet again to hear the verdict in her defamation case on Wednesday, June 1, the pics resurfaced on Twitter, and Depp's supporters had a field day.
"Amber heard wearing the same dress she had when she filed for the TRO is... have no words…" wrote on social media user, while another added, "Thats the narc in her. Look at me!! Look at me!! Im going to win."
Claimed another, "... she wore it to try and make a statement. Everything is always planned with her."
In the Magic Mike XXL star's defamation trial with her former husband, the jury found her 2018 op-ed — in which she claimed to be the victim of sexual and domestic violence at the hands of an anonymous man — was defamatory of Depp.
He was awarded $15 million in damages while Heard was awarded $2 million after the jury found one of the statements previously made by one of his lawyers was defamatory against her.
After the verdict was read, they each released statements on social media, and the following morning, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed on Today that her client will "absolutely" appeal the decision since she "has some excellent grounds for it."
"She was demonized here," the attorney declared. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."