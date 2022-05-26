Amber Heard Cries In Court As Johnny Depp's Old Text Messages Reveal He Has 'No Mercy' For The Actress

Amber Heard got emotional when past text messages, which were written by her ex Johnny Depp, were read out loud in court.

The actor, 58, was called back to the stand on Wednesday, May 25, where he was read some of the text messages as evidence.

"I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE," one read, which apparently was sent to a friend in February 2017 about sex with a woman. However, Depp claimed he "did not write that" and said that someone either altered the message or his phone was taken by someone.