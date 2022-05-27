Johnny Depp's Lawyer Says Amber Heard 'Ruined His Life By Falsely Telling The World She Was A Survivor Of Domestic Abuse,' Calls Actress A 'Deeply Troubled Person'

“We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies,” she continued.

Vasquez called out Heard for not telling the truth about the bruises on her face. “It was a lie. She knew it. Mr. Depp knew it. The multiple witnesses who saw her that week … also knew it. But the world only saw what she wanted them to see," she exclaimed, adding that Heard manipulated others — especially the paparazzi — by making sure she was seen out and about with a black eye.