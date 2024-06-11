OK Magazine
Amber Portwood and Fiancé Gary Wayt Had 'Emotional' Talk Before She Reported Him Missing on June 10: Insider

Jun. 11 2024

Amber Portwood has not been able to locate her fiancé, Gary Wayt.

According to reports, the Teen Mom star contacted local police on Monday, June 10, to inform them he was missing.

amber portwood fiance gary wayt emotional talk before reported missing
Source: mega

Amber Portwood reported her fiancé, Gary Wayt, missing on Monday, June 10.

"She doesn’t know where he is," a source told a news outlet. "She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family."

Though things between the couple were fine just a week ago, a heated talk led to Wayt, 39, walking away from the 34-year-old while they were in North Carolina.

amber portwood fiance gary wayt emotional talk before reported missing
Source: Bryson City Police Department/Facebook

Wayt was last seen in a 2009 Nissan.

"They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains," the source explained. "On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind."

The mother-of-two is said to be "beside herself and worried about him."

amber portwood fiance gary wayt emotional talk before reported missing
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/instagram

The couple met through a dating app in 2023.

"He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana," the insider noted. "Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

Bryson City Police Department announced Wayt's disappearance on Tuesday, June 11, describing him as being 6'1" and 205 pounds. When he drove off, he was in a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates.

Anyone with information should call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover, the department said.

This past month or so has been full of highs and lows for the couple, as it was revealed the two recently became engaged.

"She’s really, really happy. They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything," a source spilled. "They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start."

This past January, a source revealed the couple, who first connected on a dating app, was starting to get serious after four months of dating.

While Wayt doesn't have any children of his own, the insider said he's very "family-oriented."

Portwood was happy to find out that unlike her exes, Wayt had never watched any of her MTV shows.

amber portwood fiance gary wayt emotional talk before reported missing
Source: mega

The MTV star has two children.

Wayt has not appeared on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which has given fans a glimpse into Portwood's life as a co-parent to 15-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley, 37.

She also has son James Glennon, 6, who resides with her ex Andrew Glennon after he was given full custody.

Us Weekly reported on Portwood's distress over the situation.

