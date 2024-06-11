Amber Portwood and Fiancé Gary Wayt Had 'Emotional' Talk Before She Reported Him Missing on June 10: Insider

"He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana," the insider noted. "Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

Bryson City Police Department announced Wayt's disappearance on Tuesday, June 11, describing him as being 6'1" and 205 pounds. When he drove off, he was in a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates.

Anyone with information should call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover, the department said.