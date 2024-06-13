OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood 'Very Worried' About Fiancé Gary Wayt as He Remains a 'Missing Person'

teen mom amber portwood fiance gary wayt missingperson worried
Source: @REALAMBERLPORTWOOD1__/INSTAGRAM;BRYSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Updated 8:38 a.m. ET

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's world slipped from under her after the reality star's fiancé, Gary Wayt, went missing earlier this week.

The 34-year-old uploaded an emotional video to YouTube on Wednesday, June 12, with an update for fans, as she revealed her lover is still missing after calling police regarding his unknown whereabouts two days prior.

teen mom amber portwood worried fiance gary wayt missing person
Source: MEGA

Amber Portwood reported her fiancé missing on Monday, June 10.

"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," Portwood expressed. "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that, OK. He is a missing person right now."

The MTV star informed viewers she had already shared everything she knows about the moments leading up to Wayt's disappearance — including how he left the North Carolina residence the couple is staying at without his phone and had later been seen alone at Walgreens on Sunday, June 9.

teen mom amber portwood worried fiance gary wayt missing person
Source: BRYSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

Gary Wayt was last seen on Sunday, June 9, in a 2009 Nissan.

Her fiancé, 30, took his keys and wallet with him, however, Wayt doesn't have a GPS in his car so she is unsure how he would be able to find his way around, Portwood explained.

"We are in the mountains," she noted. "He has never driven in the mountains. We are very scared right now."

teen mom amber portwood worried fiance gary wayt missing person
Source: @REALAMBERLPORTWOOD1__/INSTAGRAM

Amber Portwood met Gary Wayt through a dating app in 2023.

Amber Portwood
During the video, Portwood broke out in tears, as she cried: "Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour."

Portwood went on to acknowledge reports about the engaged couple reportedly getting into an "explosive argument" moments before Wayt disappeared, however, the mom-of-two vehemently denied the claims.

teen mom amber portwood worried fiance gary wayt missing person
Source: MEGA

The MTV star has two children from previous relationships.

"I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years," she insisted, seemingly in reference to past accusations about her allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete.

Portwood declared: "I changed a long time ago, OK, you have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying, I am an honest person to you guys."

Source: OK!

"We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him," she expressed. "I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other … Please understand this, people change."

Portwood did admit to having an "emotional" conversation about "his parents being Vietnamese" before she last saw Wayt — whom she described as the "best man" she's ever been involved with romantically while asking fans to please pray for him.

