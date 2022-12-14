Amber Riley Reveals She 'Would Love' To Make A Country Album With K. Michelle: 'I Just Want To Be In The Studio With Her'

The vocal competition was liberating for the Season 8 winner since she was able to stay anonymous. "It gave me the freedom to just go out and no one had any kind of judgments or opinions or preconceived notions of who I am or what my voice can do," Riley recounts.

"I feel like they were just there just to listen, and that is such an invaluable experience to have as an artist that's been in this industry for such a long time. To be able to go out and no one knows who you are, but they still respond to your voice, in the same way, it's so validating," the star adds.