She’s a champion! LeAnn Rimes was crowned the Season 4 winner of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, December 16. Following her win, the country star reflected on her time on the show.

Our winner @leannrimes brought the heat! 🔥 Check out #TheMaskedSinger Facebook page for her full interview: https://t.co/3xa8txi2tl pic.twitter.com/6PvJjPg4fS — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 17, 2020

“To be the winner, my heart is so open. It was just a beautiful experience,” she said. “I wanted to do something that I thought no one else would do. And it felt good to have the audience and the judges and everyone just really feel me and hear me for who I really am.”

LEANN RIMES WEARS TINY SILVER BIKINI TO RING IN HER 36TH BIRTHDAY

Although Rimes seemed appreciative of the show, former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville — the ex-wife of Rimes’ husband, Eddie Cibrian — claimed that behind the scenes, the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer believed she was too big of a star to appear on the reality competition show.

I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 8, 2020

“I think the sun is 100 percent LeAnn Rimes #maskedsinger,” Glanville tweeted in October. “Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its [sic] sooo beneath her.”

Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun” Leanne Rines wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 17, 2020

Ahead of the finale, Glanville doubled down on her belief that Rimes was on the show. “Hope my kids’ bonus mom ‘The Sun’ Leanne Rines [sic] wins The Masked Singer tonight #Spitfire,” she tweeted, seemingly misspelling her kids’ stepmom’s name … shady!

Glanville was taken by surprise in March 2009 when it was reported that Cibrian and Rimes were having an affair after meeting on the set of their Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. The “How Do I Live” songstress was married to former backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time, while Cibrian was married to Glanville.

YOUR QUICK GUIDE TO REAL HOUSEWIFE BRANDI GLANVILLE

The two ladies have had a tumultuous relationship since Cibrian and Rimes got together. OK! previously reported that Glanville asked the singer to chat with her to clear the air, but Rimes declined.

“I asked LeAnn Rimes if she would do the podcast and she said she was going to go ahead and pass,” the Bravo star stated. “She was nice about it. But she’s like, ‘I’m going to take a pass at this time.’”