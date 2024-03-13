Amber Rose Insists She's 'Happy' Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards Is Dating Cher: 'I Don't Want Him'
Though some people are skeptical of Cher's romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards due to their 40-year age gap, his ex and baby mama Amber Rose is very supportive of their unexpected relationship.
Rose discussed the situation during her appearance on the latest episode of "The Jason Lee Show."
"I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there," the model, 40, explained of their 4-year-old, Slash. "That it’s not all mayhem and stuff."
Replied Lee, "He goes to Cher's house? So you’re definitely not the mom that’s like, ‘You’re not going over there.'"
"Absolutely not, why would I do that?" asked Rose. "Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him."
"Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right?" she quipped. "So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son."
The mom-of-two — who also shares a son with ex Wiz Khalifa — noted that all she asks is that Edwards, 36, is a good dad and helps their tot get "through private school."
"Just be a present father," emphasized Rose. "I don’t care if it’s her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f------- rat. I don’t care who you are f------, I’m not that type of baby momma. That’s not who I’ll ever be."
"I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child. So that’s all I care about," the star concluded of the topic.
As OK! reported, the music executive and the Grammy winner, 76, first sparked dating rumors in late 2022. That December, the superstar stepped out with a giant diamond ring, something she thanked Edwards for by writing on social media, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
However, engagement rumors were debunked.
Cher acknowledged their age gap is "kind of ridiculous on paper," but she assured fans Edwards treats her "like a queen."
"I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve, but he's very kind, he's very smart, he's very talented and he's really funny," she gushed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I think he's quite handsome."
Nonetheless, an insider claimed the singer's loved ones are worried Edwards could just be using her for money and fame.
"Cher is worth $360 million — what if it all went to AE when she's gone? Of course, her family would expect that she'd have an ironclad prenup in place, but what if she doesn't, or what if it wasn't so ironclad after all?" the source pointed out. "They want her to be happy, but there's a 40-year age gap between the two of them. Her family thinks AE is just taking her for a ride."