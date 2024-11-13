Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Ray J Claims Celebrities Are 'Paying' Off Victims So They're Not Named in Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Ray J, 43, claimed he's heard "about artists paying victims to keep their names out of it."

"People do catch and kills all day ... for the regular world, somebody has a truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed," he explained.

The dad-of-two noted that it isn't the victims who are giving Hollywood stars financial demands — rather that the celebrities are reaching out to those they wronged to try and pay them to stay silent.