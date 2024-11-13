or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Ray J Claims Celebrities Are 'Paying' Off Victims So They're Not Named in Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Photo of Ray J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Ray J said stars are going to great lengths to come out unscathed in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Ray J may have no involvement in Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal, but he hinted he knows a few celebrities who are.

The "I Hit It First" vocalist appeared in TMZ's new TUBI documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, which looks into the disgraced star's parties, where countless people alleged they were sexually assaulted.

Source: mega

Ray J claimed music artists involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal are paying their victims to stay silent.

Ray J, 43, claimed he's heard "about artists paying victims to keep their names out of it."

"People do catch and kills all day ... for the regular world, somebody has a truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed," he explained.

The dad-of-two noted that it isn't the victims who are giving Hollywood stars financial demands — rather that the celebrities are reaching out to those they wronged to try and pay them to stay silent.

Source: mega

Multiple people have claimed they were sexually assaulted at parties held by Combs.

Since Ray J has countless connections in showbiz, he admitted some of his colleagues are worried he's a "vessel" to leak information.

"And I don’t even know why I just said it, but I said it, so what. Now they’re gonna be mad," he spilled. "I’ve said too much."

Ray J didn't identify anyone by name, though reports claimed three famous individuals were seen engaging in sexual acts in video footage confiscated from the mogul's homes.

Source: mega

Ray J said he 'never' saw any crimes going down at the Bad Boy Records founder's home.

As OK! reported, Ray J previously confessed he's been to parties at Combs' home, however, he stated on CUOMO, "We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out."

"I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed," the star declared after Diddy was arrested in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Source: mega

Combs pleaded not guilty and will stay in prison until his May 2025 trial.

According to reports, the father-of-seven, 55, held s-- parties known as "freak offs," where some individuals claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs or someone else.

More than one person claimed they were underage at the time.

Court paperwork stated that Diddy "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.

The "I Need a Girl" vocalist pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail more than once since entering a prison in Brooklyn two months ago.

Combs' trial is set for May 2025.

