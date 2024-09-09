JonBenét Ramsey's Father Has 'No Reason to Believe' Police Tested the DNA on the Weapon Used to Murder His Daughter
Nearly 30 years after 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was brutally killed, her father still believes police have not exhausted all avenues when it comes to solving her murder.
In a sneak peek for the Monday, September 9, installment of True Crime News, John Ramsey, 80, alleged investigators have not tested the DNA on the murder weapon.
"I don't know why they didn't test it in the beginning. To my knowledge it still hasn’t been tested," he revealed in the clip. "If they're testing it and just not telling me, that’s great, but I have no reason to believe that."
As OK! previously reported, JonBenét was found dead in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Medical examiners later determined she'd been sexually assaulted and ruled her death was a homicide by means of strangulation. The murder weapon was a garrote that had been made from a knotted rope and a paintbrush.
No suspect has ever been prosecuted in connection with her death.
Although John has been determined to find his daughter's killer for the past 27 years, he's been vocal about his belief that Boulder, Co., police are not committed to solving the horrific crime.
"We heard, reliably, that one of the members of the police department — I don’t know who — told a journalist, ‘We’re just waiting for John Ramsey to die,'" John said at CrimeCon in June 2023. "And the implication is: then pressure will be off, and all this will go away. It’s just disgusting, but it’s not out of character at all."
In January 2023, John penned a heartfelt letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis requesting that they meet and speak in person about the investigation of his little girl's murder.
"We’ve pushed and pushed Boulder police with no success. I am 78 now and realize that time for answers is running out," he said in the letter. "The murder of my daughter can never be undone. There will never be peace or closure, but there can and should be justice."
A source suggested the grieving father will never truly give up when it comes to finding JonBenét's attacker.
"He believes that with new breakthroughs in technology, the case could be solved," the source shared. "He won’t stop trying until his last breath."
E! News shared the sneak peek.