JonBenét Ramsey's Father Has 'No Reason to Believe' Police Tested the DNA on the Weapon Used to Murder His Daughter

"I don't know why they didn't test it in the beginning. To my knowledge it still hasn’t been tested," he revealed in the clip. "If they're testing it and just not telling me, that’s great, but I have no reason to believe that."

As OK! previously reported, JonBenét was found dead in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Medical examiners later determined she'd been sexually assaulted and ruled her death was a homicide by means of strangulation. The murder weapon was a garrote that had been made from a knotted rope and a paintbrush.

No suspect has ever been prosecuted in connection with her death.