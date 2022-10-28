'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Was 'Unemployed' At The Time Of His 'Severe' Stroke

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight," he wrote at the time.

"Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," he continued. "Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."