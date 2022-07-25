American Pickers host Mike Wolfe is keeping his lips zipped when it comes to the health woes of former costar Frank Fritz. Last week, it was revealed that the latter was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, and though the men seemed to have a falling out, the former sent him well-wishes with a social media post.

However, when the media prompted Wolfe for an update this week, he didn't disclose much, making it seem as though the health scare didn't do much to mend their fractured relationship.