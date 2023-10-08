Amicable Exes? Everything Ben Affleck Has Said About His Divorce From Jennifer Garner

In December 2021, Affleck opened up to Stern about his former marriage, stressing that the breakup was mutual.

"The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart," the 51-year-old noted. "We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer."

"Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he continued. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad. I was. I had to get sober — I knew that too — and I acknowledged that. I said, 'You're right. I've got to quit drinking.'"