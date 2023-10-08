Amicable Exes? Everything Ben Affleck Has Said About His Divorce From Jennifer Garner
They aren't regular exes, they're cool exes!
Since their divorce was finalized in 2018, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been able to effectively keep the peace. The duo — who share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — have co-parented their kids through all the ups and downs. Despite the growing pains of navigating a divorce, Affleck has always gushed over his ex-wife to the press.
In March 2023, Affleck spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to clarify the statements he made in 2021 to Howard Stern regarding the divorce.
"I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it's your job, your marriage, it's just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you're doing things to fill a hole that aren't healthy, you're going to start doing more of those things.' I think I was pretty articulate about that,” he explained. “It didn't matter how many times I said, 'I do not feel this way. I'm telling you, I don't blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.' So, yeah. It's hard."
In December 2021, Affleck opened up to Stern about his former marriage, stressing that the breakup was mutual.
"The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart," the 51-year-old noted. "We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer."
"Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he continued. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad. I was. I had to get sober — I knew that too — and I acknowledged that. I said, 'You're right. I've got to quit drinking.'"
Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, also got candid with Diane Sawyer in 2020 about how his substance abuse impacted his split from Garner.
At the end of the sit down, he read a note he wrote for Garner, which said, “'Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person.'”
In February 2020, Affleck made headlines for declaring during a New York Times interview, “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.”
“Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing,” he explained.
- Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite Again After Previous Cozy Outing Allegedly Caused Tension With Jennifer Lopez
- Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Still Have 'Tension' While Coparenting — 'There’s Definitely A lot Of Resentment'
- Jennifer Garner Calls Parenting 'a Gift' Despite Rocky Relationship With Ex Ben Affleck and New Wife Jennifer Lopez
A year earlier, in March 2019, Affleck told Hoda Kotb that he “of course” still loves the mother-of-three. “She’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good,” he noted.
In March 2016, almost a year after the pair announced their split, the Good Will Hunting star spoke to CBS This Morning about his relationship with Garner.
“I am a giant fan of Jennifer. She’s just a fabulous person. She’s just a wonderful person,” he stated. “She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent. She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”
Later that month, he continued praising his then soon-to-be ex's parenting skills while talking to E! News.
“Jen is a superhero mom,” he said. “She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that’s what we do.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
That same month, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he's still “good friends” with the 13 Going on 30 star.
“We’re doing our best and our kids are fabulous and we’re working our best for them. And what else are you gonna do?” he added at the time.