Jennifer Lopez Munches on McDonald's With Husband Ben Affleck After Pushing Him to Eat Healthier: See the Drive-Through Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "Lovin' It!"
On Thursday, October 5, the married couple was spotted pulling up to a McDonald's drive-through to grab fast food for a quick meal, as seen in photos and videos obtained by OK!.
Even Lopez indulged in what appeared to be a sausage McMuffin — despite a source claiming she frequently nags Affleck to make healthier choices when it comes to eating.
Around breakfast time, Affleck drove himself, Lopez and some of their children up to the drive-through window in his large black Rivian SUV.
The Gone Girl actor provided the McDonald's employee with their order before pulling up to a second window to receive their meal.
The worker handed Affleck a tray with the family's drinks as well as a bag loaded up with food.
- Lovebirds Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Step Out For Coffee & Donuts For The Second Day In A Row
- Newlywed Ben Affleck Looks Glum After Parting With California 'Bachelor Pad' As Rumors Of Marital Woe Swirl — Photos
- How Could He? Ben Affleck Trades In Signature Dunkin' Donuts Coffee For Starbucks During An Outing With Jennifer Lopez
Lopez must have been hungry, as she couldn't wait for her husband to pull away before taking out her order and having a bite.
After handing out the drinks, Affleck gave the empty tray back to the employee, who seemed to have figured out the identity of the famous couple standing in front of them.
Affleck appeared to kindly participate in a brief conversation before unwrapping his straw and driving away.
By the looks of it, the award-winning actor ordered a large soda — a beverage Lopez reportedly asked him to stop drinking after they tied the knot during two different wedding ceremonies in July and August of 2022.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," a source spilled back in June, noting Lopez runs a "really healthy house."
"Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her," the insider detailed nearly one year after they tied the knot. "Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days. Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
"He's the happiest he's ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he's the healthiest he’s ever been, too," the confidante confessed. "He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."
But hey, everyone deserves a cheat day!