Charli D'Amelio Gets Dragged for Not Knowing Who Ben Affleck Is
Charli D'Amelio isn't up to date on pop culture.
While taking Vanity Fair's lie detector test, she failed to identify Ben Affleck when presented with his photo.
Sister Dixie D'Amelio, 22, was asking the Dancing With the Stars alum, 19, about her love for Dunkin, a brand she's collaborated with in the past.
When questioned is she thinks her drink with the company was better than the one Ice Spice, 23, invented, she replied laughing, "Yes."
"I'm sorry! Like, I'm a diehard fan," Charli insisted. I really am."
Dixie then showed her a photo of Ben, 51, who's known love for the coffee landed him his first commercial with them this year.
"Do you think you like Dunkin' more than this person?" asked Dixie.
While Charli replied "Yes," she paused when her sibling asked if she knew the man in the photo.
"No," she confessed with a laugh.
"'Wait, you seriously don’t know?" Dixie questioned in disbelief.
"I've seen the ad," she noted. "I'm horrible with names."
Her sister then gave her a hint by sharing, "He's married to Jennifer Lopez."
"Oh my goodness. Is that Ben?" she responded. "I'm so stupid."
Social media was dumbfounded by Charli's answer, with one person tweeting of her, "Who is this kid?"
"And everyone forgot who charli tankmelio was," another individual quipped, hinting that the young star is no longer as famous as she was.
"Yep, stupid people saying stupid and dumb things!" said another social media user.
Ben's most recent promo for Dunkin was with Ice Spice, who recently gave insight into what it was like to work with the father-of-three.
"Ben Affleck is a very, very comforting person to be directed by,” the rapper told a magazine. “He’s just been in it for so long that I just felt very secure working with him. He made me feel comfortable, and he just guided it well."
The actor's first commercial debuted during this year's Super Bowl.
"In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston," he said of teaming up with the company.
"This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee," recalled the movie star. "It was like the thing that everybody did."
"I've always associated coffee with community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal," he added.