Roasted! Jennifer Garner's Kids Think Her Cooking Tastes Like Burnt 'Char'
The Affleck kids are not huge fans of Jennifer Garner's cooking!
During the 13 Going on 30 star's Friday, October 6, appearance on Good Morning America, Garner admitted she may not be at her best in the kitchen and often fills their house with smoke while trying to make food, much to her family's dismay.
"I do set off the fire alarm pretty regularly," Garner — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — emphasized when asked about her culinary abilities. "My kids say that you know when mom's cooked it if there's a little bit of char."
That's not the first time the Alias actress' kiddos have avoided something she's made. As OK! previously reported, Garner once revealed that none of her three children were big fans of her movies but preferred the Argo star's body of work instead.
"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," Garner explained. "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this."
The funny admission comes as the public also decided to critique the Texas native after she was spotted sharing an intimate hug with Affleck. The internet exploded over the sweet interaction, calling out how disrespectful it was to the Boston native's wife, Jennifer Lopez.
"Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of J. Lo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Do you know how stupid this man is making her look? B. A. got J. Lo looking like a side chick," one social media user passionately penned.
"At this point they are rubbing this in J. Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad," a second chimed in.
A third warned, "J. Lo this your husband in the car again with his ex-wife? Momma dont release that album dedicated to this MF. Look at him. He hasn't been seen with you in forever, but this is the third time he has been cuddled up to his ex. Let J. G. have him back. She doesn't respect your marriage."