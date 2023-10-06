Roasted! Jennifer Garner's Kids Think Her Cooking Tastes Like Burnt 'Char'

"I do set off the fire alarm pretty regularly," Garner — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — emphasized when asked about her culinary abilities. "My kids say that you know when mom's cooked it if there's a little bit of char."

That's not the first time the Alias actress' kiddos have avoided something she's made. As OK! previously reported, Garner once revealed that none of her three children were big fans of her movies but preferred the Argo star's body of work instead.