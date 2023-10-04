Mario Lopez Reveals Embarrassing Red Carpet Moment With Ben Affleck

Despite Lopez's best efforts at crafting questions for the Hollywood star, the Argo actor could tell what was going on right away.

"He was looking at me [like], ‘You didn’t see this, you don’t know what you’re talking about,'" the 49-year-old confessed, adding that Affleck was "cool" about it. "He could see through me! And I’ll never forget that. And I was like, ‘Never again am I going to try to fake it.'"

"I knew he knew and I … felt very awkward and uncomfortable there," he said.