Mario Lopez Reveals Embarrassing Red Carpet Moment With Ben Affleck
Mario Lopez has made countless amazing memories over the years from his famous red carpet interviews — but even the best tv hosts occasionally have an off-day!
The Saved by the Bell star dished on one particularly awkward moment he had while chatting with Ben Affleck about one of his upcoming flicks.
"Now I’ve interviewed [celebrities] so much, they’re friendly with me and I’m cool," he told an outlet, pointing out that he was usually "very prepared" when it came to his job.
"One time when I interviewed Ben Affleck for a movie … I didn’t want to do it because I wasn’t prepared," he explained. "And they said, ‘We don’t have anyone, you have to do it.’ I was like, ‘Oh, God.'"
Despite Lopez's best efforts at crafting questions for the Hollywood star, the Argo actor could tell what was going on right away.
"He was looking at me [like], ‘You didn’t see this, you don’t know what you’re talking about,'" the 49-year-old confessed, adding that Affleck was "cool" about it. "He could see through me! And I’ll never forget that. And I was like, ‘Never again am I going to try to fake it.'"
"I knew he knew and I … felt very awkward and uncomfortable there," he said.
That wasn't the only red carpet moment that stuck out in Lopez's mind. The father-of-three — who shares kids Gia, Dominic and Santino with wife Courtney Mazza Lopez — remembered the day that he brought a bottle of tequila to the upscale event.
"I was trying to do shots with everyone and I ended up doing, my God … like, 20 something shots and it was bad," he recalled. "And it was on the cover of [The] New York Post or something, ‘Mario Lopez was doing double digits in shots.’ They were counting on the thing. It was crazy. I felt it the next day."
"I’ll never forget, by the time I interviewed Reese Witherspoon, I was already kind of slurry a little bit," he admitted. "But she was a sweetheart. … She was very cool with me, but everyone was like, ‘Oh d---, I better not do any more shots.'"
