From Scandal to Love — Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Cutest Moments: Photos
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes want the world to know how in love they are!
After navigating a public scandal and respective firings from GMA 3, the news anchors haven't held back from packing on the PDA and joining forces on new projects together.
During an episode of their new podcast, "Amy & T.J.," Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, cleared the air about how their relationship began and refuted any allegations of cheating on their exes.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterors, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case. The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings," the former 20/20 co-anchor revealed.
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," the ex-CNN star added.
"The first pictures that were taken were me coming out of my apartment, my home in New York. That home is where I reside by myself. I have been residing by myself since last summer. The picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because I was coming out of a building, which is not where I share a home with my ex-wife now. So, it's funny, to put it that way, but that is actually the truth. November 30th was a rough day," he explained.
Robach chimed in, "I took my ring off in August. T.J. is a much more private person than me and chose to keep [his divorce] to himself. Anyone outside of a very small circle didn't know either one of us was getting divorced. We were trying to clear everything up, and we had a press release written up."
"We failed at being good crisis managers; we failed at understanding some level of celebrity that neither of us thought we had," Robach and Holmes agreed.
Scroll though the gallery to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes cutest moments as a couple:
Holmes and Robach were all smiles as they crossed the finish line in the New York marathon.
The lovebirds cozied up with their pup by the Christmas tree.
- 'We Were in the Middle of Divorces': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deny Cheating on Their Ex-Spouses as Scandal Erupted
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA at NYC Jingle Ball After Their Exes Debut New Romance
- Amy Robach Wraps Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes' Waist In PDA-Filled Photos After Getting Fired By ABC
Robach and Holmes packed on the PDA as they watched a football game.
The duo appeared to support each other as they recorded a podcast episode.
Robach and Holmes were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together.