ABC Cuts Ties With T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach After 3 Month Investigation Into 'GMA' Stars' Affair
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's scandalous affair has officially ended their longterm careers at ABC News.
"They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be conclusion," a source revealed on Friday, January 27, confirming that the GMA stars were out at the network after allegedly violating "various forms of misconduct."
While the dynamic duo have yet to sign a binding termination agreement, a detailed exit contract is in the works and will happen immediately, a source confirmed to a news publication.
AMY ROBACH'S 50TH BIRTHDAY WAS 'GOING TO BE A BIG DEAL' BEFORE EXPOSED AFFAIR WITH T.J. HOLMES RUINED HER PLANS
Other ABC insiders additionally confirmed the looming news to a second news outlet, confessing the end to their GMA roles came after an "extremely contentious" mediation meeting took place on Thursday, January 26, and reportedly carried into Friday morning.
Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, will both receive contract payouts, the sources noted.
AMY ROBACH FLEES NYC AFTER SCANDALOUS FLAME T.J. HOLMES IS HIT WITH MORE AFFAIR ALLEGATIONS
It is unclear whether money would suffice, however, as both of the television personalities are ready to go to "war" with the network depending on how things fizzle out.
"Unless ABC reaches a satisfactory departure agreement with both Amy and T.J., they would both be looking at filing lawsuits against the network," a third source explained, while additional insiders have previously reiterated that the duo was lawyered up and ready to fight the good fight.
Robach and Holmes were suspended from their GMA roles and have been under investigation since December 5, 2022, after their affair was exposed to the public on November 30, 2022.
A source labeled the investigation a "witch hunt" as seemingly controversial allegations have been brought to light in the nearly two months since their careers took a turn for the worse.
While skeletons have been coming out of Holmes' closet involving multiple affairs with other ABC staffers, odd accusations have been thrown toward Robach — including the alleged discovery of alcohol inside the mom-of-two's dressing room.
An insider admitted the accusations were "ridiculous," as Robach had been gifted the liquor bottles from ABC executives.
Other "insane" allegations involved the 20/20 co-anchor showing up for work "drunk" after attending the 2022 College Football National Championship, according to the source.
All in all, Holmes and Robach's unprofessional and extramarital relationship allegedly made some of their colleagues "uncomfortable" on set of the famed live talk show.