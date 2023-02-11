Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs.
Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."
One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case."
As OK! previously reported, ABC axed the pair after a grueling two month investigation into their workplace romance.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, January 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
"They can't believe this is happening to them. Amy and T.J. are devastated," a source dished at the time, adding that "nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."
Holmes, who is a father-of-three, is also said to be fuming that the findings of the investigation, as well as the media, have allegedly made him out to be predatory after his other office affairs with junior staffers were brought to light.
"He’s distraught… completely distraught. He has a daughter," a separate source explained. "He hates that he’s been painted as this predator."
The sources spoke with Page Six about Robach trying to convince herself the relationship is working.
