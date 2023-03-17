Amy Robach & Andrew Shue Finalize Divorce Following T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue have officially finalized their divorce, months after the news personality's bombshell relationship with former GMA3 co-anchor T.J Holmes imploded both of their careers at ABC.
On Friday, March 17, it was confirmed the estranged couple — who first tied the knot in 2010 — settled their high profile breakup through mediation. Although the exes did not have children together, they chose to split custody of their shared pup, Brody.
Robach and Holmes first sparked rumors of romance in November of last year after being spotted cozying up together publicly. In early December, ABC launched an internal investigation into their relationship and suspended them both indefinitely. The next month, the network officially fired the duo for their workplace romance.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the Friday, January 27, statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
While it hasn't been confirmed if Robach and Holmes' relationship started before they had separated from their respective spouses, a source recently dished, "When Amy was having issues with Andrew around 2020 to 2022, she was confiding in T.J."
The source revealed Robach felt her then-husband "wasn't supporting her," and her friendship with Holmes "was made stronger" because they bonded over her struggling marriage.
But despite the work-related drama, the pair have reportedly been stronger than ever — another insider even claimed Holmes is ready to pop the question!
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Aggressively Pitching A Show' Together, Want To Be 'Like Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos': Source
- T.J. Holmes 'Ready To Propose' To Amy Robach & Start A 'New Life' After Affair Drama: Insider
- Amy Robach 'Confided' In T.J. Holmes About Her Marital Issues With Andrew Shue Prior To Sparking Romance, Insider Reveals
"T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee," a source spilled earlier this month. "You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
DailyMail was first to report Robach and Shue settled their divorce.