Amy Robach & Andrew Shue Finalize Divorce Following T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue have officially finalized their divorce, months after the news personality's bombshell relationship with former GMA3 co-anchor T.J Holmes imploded both of their careers at ABC.

On Friday, March 17, it was confirmed the estranged couple — who first tied the knot in 2010 — settled their high profile breakup through mediation. Although the exes did not have children together, they chose to split custody of their shared pup, Brody.