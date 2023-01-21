Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Affair Investigation Plummets Employee Morale At ABC

And despite still technically retaining their jobs for the time being, 45-year-old Holmes found himself in hot water yet again after his past affair with then 24-year-old Jasmine Porter went viral.

"He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people," a source claimed. "T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust."

"I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual," the source added. "But I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours."