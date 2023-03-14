T.J. Holmes 'Ready To Propose' To Amy Robach & Start A 'New Life' After Affair Drama: Insider
Despite the chaos that ensued from T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's affair, the former costars chose to pursue their romance, even after it resulted in them being fired from their GMA3 spots.
One source claimed the drama only made them stronger — so much so, the dad-of-three is allegedly planning to pop the question!
"T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy," the source spilled to Radar. "He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee."
"You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain," added the insider.
As OK! reported, the pair's affair was exposed in November 2022 via PDA pics, though they each claimed they were in the middle of separating their respective spouses when the relationship began. However, Holmes didn't officially file to divorce Marilee Fiebig until that December.
Despite ABC giving the costars the boot — and a severance package to go with it — a source insisted they aren't panicking about the future of their careers, as they're already pitching themselves to take over Rachael Ray's time slot now that the chef announced she's ending her program after 17 seasons.
"The first of the dominos have fallen," an additional source dished to Radar. "Amy and TJ will be talking to the distributors behind Rachael Ray and pitching themselves, no doubt. They view this as the first of their chances to make it back onto television screens and not on ABC."
The twosome is also out schmoozing with Hollywood big wigs, attending their first event as a couple on March 5.
"I couldn’t believe it was them! I didn’t even know they were in L.A.," an onlooker revealed. "They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game."