Amy Robach 'Confided' In T.J. Holmes About Her Marital Issues With Andrew Shue Prior To Sparking Romance, Insider Reveals
Amy Robach was talking to T.J. Holmes about her marital problems with Andrew Shue before the pair began their scandalous affair.
“When Amy was having issues with Andrew around 2020 to 2022, she was confiding in T.J.,” an insider spilled.
The source also added that the former coworkers “were very close” at the time.
“Andrew wasn’t supporting her,” the insider continued, mentioning that Robach “challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022" — a momentous goal for the journalist.
Holmes “was supportive and Andrew wasn’t,” the source revealed.
The insider explained that the pairs “bond was made stronger because of that and that’s when it all started.”
From the start, Holmes was “in awe of Amy,” the source added.
Robach and Holmes were formerly co-hosts of Good Morning America but were fired in January — after the news of their affair broke in November.
The unemployed pair are still together and are getting more serious. As OK! previously reported, the couple was spotted on their first public outing in L.A.
"I couldn’t believe it was them! I didn’t even know they were in L.A. They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game," a guest at the event dished about the lovers.
"They seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles. They were extremely friendly with everyone," the source continued.
Although the insider also noticed the two received some negative attention, saying, "There were a lot of people whispering."
However, “there was something electric. They seemed like a couple, who’re obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other," they added.
As OK! reported on March 10, the reporters have discussed "moving in together and getting engaged."
"Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers," an insider said.
"Amy hasn’t felt this strong for someone in a long time. It’s serious for her," they continued.
Though Robach and Holmes have dated for a short time, "she would marry him. They want to give it time though," the source explained.
The insider added, "She is genuinely happy with T.J.”
Both journalists are currently in the mists of working through divorce deals with their current spouses.
Us Weekly previously reported on Robach and Holmes' relationship.