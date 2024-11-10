'She's in Charge': Amy Robach Has 'Turned' Boyfriend T.J. Holmes' 'World Upside Down' as Their Relationship Dynamic Has 'Changed'
Does Amy Robach wear the pants?
According to an insider, the blonde beauty, 51, has been getting on boyfriend T.J. Holmes’ nerves lately as she’s been calling all the shots in their romance.
“[Robach] is running [Holmes] into the ground and bossing him about and taking control of the relationship,” the source spilled of the former Good Morning America hosts, who began their love affair while they were still married to exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
The pair have since insisted they were both separated from their then-spouses when they got together.
“He was always such a cocky guy who did what he wanted when he wanted, but Amy has turned his world upside down,” the insider added. “He goes along with it because he seems to like her fussing over him. He thinks it’s love, but clearly, the dynamics have changed and she’s in charge.”
The source’s claims come after Robach and Holmes revealed they were living together, but “not by choice.”
On the September 30, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, Homes explained that Amy moved into his apartment after her daughter Ava, 21, had an insect infestation.
The 47-year-old noted they travel “back and forth” between their residences, which they can walk to.
The mother-of-two shared how her daughter’s “grungy” apartment caused the youngster to have to move back into her place for the moment.
“Armies of roaches making their way from his apartment to hers,” Robach said, referencing how a squatter and hoarder living next door to her offspring has caused the issue. “They are getting a new apartment in this building away from this man.”
- T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reveal They've Been Living Together for the 'Last Few Weeks' — But 'Not by Choice'
- Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
- Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' While T.J. Holmes Drags His Feet on Proposing, Spills Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” Amy said about her daughter and her roommate taking over the space.
The lovers noted they were now "living together" full-time and "might be living together longer," depending on Ava’s situation.
"This is what you do for your kids," Holmes declared. "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."
Still, Robach couldn’t help but rave about blending their lives.
"I've enjoyed the time that we've had together. It's been a little different, but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan,” she stated, adding it was a "trial run."
Holmes joked about trying to find "something wrong" with the arrangement, to which he said, “It’s too d--- cold at night. That’s an issue.”
While Holmes and Robach seemed happy to cohabitate on their podcast, a second source alleged their “new living arrangement hasn’t been as seamless as either hoped.”
In Touch reported on Robach and Holmes' relationship dynamic.