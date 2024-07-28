OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Amy Robach
OK LogoCOUPLES

Amy Robach Is 'Happy' Her Ex Andrew Shue Is Dating T.J. Holmes' Former Wife Marilee Fiebig

Split photo of Andrew Shue and Amy Robach; Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue has been dating Marilee Fiebig since late 2023.

By:

Jul. 28 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

No jealousy here!

Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue is dating her boyfriend T.J. Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. Despite the unusual circumstances, according to a source, there is no drama between the former couples.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach happy ex andrew shue dating marilee fiebig
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship hit headlines in November 2022.

“Amy is happy for Andrew and Marilee,” the source spilled, adding that Robach's main focus is nurturing her own relationship with Holmes.

“Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy," the source added. “They haven’t moved in together yet, but they spend almost every night together.”

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach happy ex andrew shue dating marilee fiebig
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were both fired from ABC over their workplace romance.

Article continues below advertisement

And while the news of their romance eventually led to them being fired from their cushy positions at ABC, where they hosted GMA3, the pair want to spend “forever” together.

However, the source added they're "not in a rush" to make any decisions about marriage just yet as they "don't want to ruin" what they have.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach spotted
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong, but they are unsure if they want to get married.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes also made it clear that despite being legally married at the time they starting seeing each other, their prior relationships were already over by the time they took their friendship to the next level.

"We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case," Holmes explained in a December 2023 installment of their "Amy and T.J." podcast. "The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach happy ex andrew shue dating marilee fiebig
Source: @marileefiebig/Instagram

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's relationship was revealed in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, an insider also revealed Shue and Fiebig "have gotten more serious" since sparking their own romance.

Added the insider, "There’s no talk of marriage ...They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase."

A separate insider noted, "They’re connected over their values."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Although the unexpected pair also started out as friends, their relationship developed into something more in late 2023.

"[Shue] supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," the insider shared. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."

The source spoke with Us Weekly regarding Fiebig and Shue's relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.