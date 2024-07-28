Amy Robach Is 'Happy' Her Ex Andrew Shue Is Dating T.J. Holmes' Former Wife Marilee Fiebig
No jealousy here!
Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue is dating her boyfriend T.J. Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. Despite the unusual circumstances, according to a source, there is no drama between the former couples.
“Amy is happy for Andrew and Marilee,” the source spilled, adding that Robach's main focus is nurturing her own relationship with Holmes.
“Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy," the source added. “They haven’t moved in together yet, but they spend almost every night together.”
And while the news of their romance eventually led to them being fired from their cushy positions at ABC, where they hosted GMA3, the pair want to spend “forever” together.
However, the source added they're "not in a rush" to make any decisions about marriage just yet as they "don't want to ruin" what they have.
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes also made it clear that despite being legally married at the time they starting seeing each other, their prior relationships were already over by the time they took their friendship to the next level.
"We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case," Holmes explained in a December 2023 installment of their "Amy and T.J." podcast. "The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."
Earlier this year, an insider also revealed Shue and Fiebig "have gotten more serious" since sparking their own romance.
Added the insider, "There’s no talk of marriage ...They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase."
A separate insider noted, "They’re connected over their values."
Although the unexpected pair also started out as friends, their relationship developed into something more in late 2023.
"[Shue] supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," the insider shared. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."
The source spoke with Us Weekly regarding Fiebig and Shue's relationship.