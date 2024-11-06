Chelsea Clinton 'Didn't Know' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were Fired From 'GMA' After Affair Scandal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have had their fair share of media attention since their controversial relationship made headlines in late 2022, but it turns out there’s one person who missed the drama: Chelsea Clinton.
On the November 4 episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast, Robach, 51, shared a funny and somewhat surprising detail about her catch-up with Clinton, 44, at this year’s New York City marathon.
“We [hadn’t] seen Chelsea Clinton in two years because she didn’t run [the New York City marathon] last year,” Robach revealed. “She broke her foot running after one of her children.”
When the two reconnected at the November 3 event, Robach discovered that Clinton was completely out of the loop when it came to her and Holmes’ firing from Good Morning America.
“She did not know that we no longer worked for Good Morning America,” Robach said, describing how the conversation unfolded.
“Can you quickly catch somebody up on that story?” the former GMA3 star, 47, jokingly asked.
Holmes and Robach, who recently shared that they’ve been living together, were both married to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively, when their secret relationship was exposed in November 2022 — leading to a surprising twist as their exes later became a couple themselves.
A news outlet dropped photos of the two co-hosts looking cozy, sparking a media firestorm. Though still legally married, the duo were already in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time.
But by January 2023, the pair had officially been let go from GMA.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the company stated at that time.
Looking back, Robach remembered Clinton’s comments during the 2022 marathon, when the former first daughter mistakenly assumed they were already an official couple.
“Chelsea was like, ‘Oh, I totally thought you were together [back then],’” Robach recalled. “I said, ‘Well, we were together. We just weren’t officially out.’”
Clinton also made a lighthearted remark about the duo’s matching outfits, saying they were “so cute it’s nauseating.”
Robach didn't seem to mind that Clinton was not up to date with her love life.
“She said, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe that all happened and I missed it. I guess I’m only doing Google searches on myself. I’m only worried about the bad press I’m receiving,’” Robach quipped. “I laughed so hard. It was just a really awesome dose of perspective.”
The pair recently ran the 2024 New York City Marathon on November 3, which provided the perfect moment for Robach to reflect on their relationship.
“Around mile six, all of the struggles of the last two years kind of came over me,” Robach said on a recent episode of their podcast. “I looked over at you and I just said, ‘I love you,’ because I felt so honored that the person who I’ve been through all of this with was right by my side doing something that’s really hard and that we were doing it together.”