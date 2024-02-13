Amy Robach Tells T.J. Holmes She Would Like to 'Run Off and Elope Somewhere' If They Get Married
Amy Robach's third trip down the aisle will be a low-key affair.
During the Tuesday, February 13, episode of the "Amy & T.J." podcast, the former GMA 3 host, 51, told her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, how she would want their wedding to play out if they decided to take the next step.
When the CNN alum, 46, asked his partner what kind of a ceremony she would like if they ever got married, she replied, "Justice of the peace. Vegas."
"Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas?" Holmes asked jokingly. "I thought only Elvis did them … That’s where you want to have it."
Robach clarified that she was being sarcastic about making it official in Sin City but added, "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering."
"I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere," she continued. "I think that's probably, if I had to pick, I'd pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away."
"Running to Fiji, okay," Holmes said with a chuckle. "You really want to get away. Alright."
Later in the episode, Robach got emotional about the idea of legally marrying her man. "That idea of sacrifice, that idea of giving instead of getting, I love that. And it enhances your life to have a partner. I mean there's nothing I want more I think than that," she explained.
Before finding love with Holmes, the blonde beauty wed Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares two daughters, Ava and Annalise, in 1996 until they called it quits in 2009. Robach later went on to marry Andrew Shue in 2010 until they ended things in 2022.
Holmes has been married two times. First to Amy Ferson and second to Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine. The journalist and the attorney separated in August 2022.
After the couple both lost their jobs at ABC due to their romance, the two have taken their relationship extremely seriously. According to sources, the two have expressed wanting to take it to the next level.
"They’re planning to spend forever together," an insider explained of their long-term commitment to each other.
"They’re toying with the idea of something like a commitment ceremony, a public declaration of their love without the stress of a legal commitment," the source claimed of the pair. "They want to prove that they’re more than just an affair.”