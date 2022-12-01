Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive To 'GMA' Set 'As A Couple' 1 Day After Affair Is Exposed: Source

What drama? Just one day after Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair was exposed to the masses, the pair was reportedly as nonchalant as can be when they showed up ABC headquarters.

According to the source, "producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together," but on Thursday, December 1, "they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air."