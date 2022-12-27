Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On Major PDA During Holiday Travels As ABC's Investigation Into Affair Continues
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship seems to remain serious, as the two cozied up together to celebrate a weekend of Christmas festivities.
The Good Morning America costars were spotted at the Atlanta Airport in Georgia on Monday morning, December 26, and couldn't get close enough as they waited to board their flight.
In released photos, Holmes and Robach can be seen dressed in casual travel attire while checking something out on the blonde beauty's phone.
At one point, Robach — who has reportedly filed for a divorce from actor Andrew Shue — tilted her head back, as she appeared unable to contain her laughter. Holmes — who remains married to Marilee Fiebig — had his back turned to the camera, but seemed to lean toward his costar and continue their conversation.
This isn't the first time the dynamic duo was spotted coupled up at an airport.
The co-anchors' alleged affair was initially exposed on Wednesday, November 30, when photos were dug up from September of Holmes and Robach receiving their luggage from baggage claim at JFK airport in New York City.
The potential pair had been traveling back from ABC's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London.
An observant eyewitness claimed Holmes and Robach were “very friendly and huggy” on the flight and continued to be “affectionate when they were waiting for luggage."
As the scandal began to unfold, additional footage was released of the television personalities enjoying a romantic weekend getaway in upstate New York ahead of Thanksgiving and allegedly holding hands in an Uber on the way to an Irish pub in Times Square during a mid-November date night.
Since news broke of the extramarital relationship, ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped the stars from their GMA3 roles until the network had a chance to sort out the messy situation.
On Monday, December 5, the television executive confirmed in a leaked email that Robach and Holmes "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," adding, "there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."