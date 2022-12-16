Amy Robach Spotted On NYC Coffee Run After 'Good Morning America' Puts Her On Indefinite Leave For T.J. Holmes Affair

Nonetheless, the duo is still reportedly dating, but a source noted they won't be stepping out side by side anytime soon.

"They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision," the source shared. "Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have."

Holmes shares daughter Sabine with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig and has two additional children — Jaiden and Brianna — with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Robach is in the midst of a divorce from actor Andrew Shue and shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

