Amy Robach Spotted On NYC Coffee Run After 'Good Morning America' Puts Her On Indefinite Leave For T.J. Holmes Affair
She still needs that caffeine fix! Less than two weeks after GMA3 costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were put on indefinite leave due to their relationship, the former was seen out in New York City to grab a cup of Joe.
The spotting came on Wednesday, December 14, with the makeup-free anchor wearing a red puffer coat, dark patterned leggings and sneakers, her blonde locks tied back.
As OK! reported, the romance between the 49-year-old and Holmes, 45, became public at the end of last month, with a publication showcasing photos of the pair on a PDA-filled trip to upstate New York. Though it was believed the two were still in their respective marriages, it was later alleged both of them had separated from their spouses over the summer.
However, the scandal caused quit a stir at ABC headquarters, and though they did appear on Good Morning America after the news broke, they've been off the air since Monday, December 5.
"There is massive confusion internally," an insider claimed at the time, noting an executive had "taken them off the air while they deal with this internally."
'GMA' CO-HOST ROBIN ROBERTS CONFRONTED T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH ABOUT RELATIONSHIP RUMORS PRIOR TO SECRET COUPLE'S EXPOSED AFFAIR
It was then alleged the lovebirds wouldn't be allowed back on the show until the network's HR and legal team look into the romance and make sure it didn't violate the company's policies or go against anything stated in the contracts.
Nonetheless, the duo is still reportedly dating, but a source noted they won't be stepping out side by side anytime soon.
"They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision," the source shared. "Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have."
Holmes shares daughter Sabine with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig and has two additional children — Jaiden and Brianna — with ex-wife Amy Ferson.
Robach is in the midst of a divorce from actor Andrew Shue and shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.
Us Weekly reported on Robach's coffee outing.