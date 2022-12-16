T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Couple Up For NYC Lunch Date As 'GMA' Stars Remain Off Air Following Affair Scandal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appeared unfazed as they strolled through New York City after a lunch date on Thursday, December 15.
The rumored couple's sighting was the very first joint public appearance the duo has made since they were indefinitely stripped of their GMA3 roles on Monday, December 5.
In released photos obtained by a news publication, Holmes and Robach visibly displayed intimate affection with one another as they walked arm-in-arm while bundled up for the cold rainy Manhattan day.
The mom-of-two dressed in casual attire and spruced up her style with a tan trench coat while her rumored man and colleague sported a similar winter wardrobe ensemble featuring a black hooded sweatshirt and plaid overcoat.
Although it may have been a risky move, the potential pair definitely seemed committed to each other as they walked from Holmes' Financial District apartment to The Capital Grille for a romantic afternoon meal of steak, salad and wine. Eyewitnesses spotted the duo leaning in close together at the restaurant's bar as they shared laughs and conversation throughout the meal.
The GMA3 costars' outing comes after a source claimed they wouldn't even think about being seen in public together while the future of their careers remain unknown, as OK! previously reported.
“They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” the insider dished of the co-anchors, who clearly believe otherwise, as they didn't seem to care who saw them linked together in the broad daylight.
“Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have," the source continued.
Holmes shares daughter Sabine with wife Marilee Fiebig and has two additional children — Jaiden and Brianna — with ex-wife Amy Ferson, while Robach, who is reportedly in the midst of a divorce from actor Andrew Shue, shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.