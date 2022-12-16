OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Good Morning America
OK LogoNEWS

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Couple Up For NYC Lunch Date As 'GMA' Stars Remain Off Air Following Affair Scandal

amy tj
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appeared unfazed as they strolled through New York City after a lunch date on Thursday, December 15.

The rumored couple's sighting was the very first joint public appearance the duo has made since they were indefinitely stripped of their GMA3 roles on Monday, December 5.

Article continues below advertisement
gma
Source: ABC

In released photos obtained by a news publication, Holmes and Robach visibly displayed intimate affection with one another as they walked arm-in-arm while bundled up for the cold rainy Manhattan day.

HOTTIE ALERT! GARCELLE BEAUVAIS GUSHES OVER T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' REPLACEMENT DEMARCO MORGAN

The mom-of-two dressed in casual attire and spruced up her style with a tan trench coat while her rumored man and colleague sported a similar winter wardrobe ensemble featuring a black hooded sweatshirt and plaid overcoat.

Article continues below advertisement
gma
Source: MEGA

Although it may have been a risky move, the potential pair definitely seemed committed to each other as they walked from Holmes' Financial District apartment to The Capital Grille for a romantic afternoon meal of steak, salad and wine. Eyewitnesses spotted the duo leaning in close together at the restaurant's bar as they shared laughs and conversation throughout the meal.

THE DEMISE OF AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' CAREERS

The GMA3 costars' outing comes after a source claimed they wouldn't even think about being seen in public together while the future of their careers remain unknown, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” the insider dished of the co-anchors, who clearly believe otherwise, as they didn't seem to care who saw them linked together in the broad daylight.

“Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have," the source continued.

Holmes shares daughter Sabine with wife Marilee Fiebig and has two additional children — Jaiden and Brianna — with ex-wife Amy Ferson, while Robach, who is reportedly in the midst of a divorce from actor Andrew Shue, shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Daily Mail received photos of Holmes and Robach strolling through NYC.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.