Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Spotted Living It Up In Mexico After Being Ousted From 'GMA3'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't letting their ABC firing get them down. The couple was photographed looking happier than ever as they took a romantic walk through Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, while on vacation together earlier this week.
Robach had her hair pulled back in a messy up-do as she sported a cropped, black tank top and jeans shorts, while Holmes rocked a similarly casual look in a white t-shirt, jeans and sandals.
The lovebirds got touchy-feely in the sweet snapshots, walking side-by-side and holding each other around the waist. In one of the shots, Holmes' hand could be clearly seen brushing against Robach's backside.
The former GMA3 co-anchors were also spotted smiling and chatting with fans while on the outing.
This comes after OK! reported the television personalities are trying to enjoy their "new normal" after an ABC investigation into their workplace romance got them fired from their coveted gigs at Good Morning America.
Despite the drama, a source also spilled Robach and Holmes remain "totally committed" to their relationship, but aren't looking to rush into marriage. "They have a lot on their plates as they figure out their next steps and adjust to things," the source explained at the time.
However, friends of the mother-of-two — who shares daughters Ava and Annie McIntosh with ex Tim McIntosh — have worried Robach may be simply "painting a picture of how happy in love they are" to the public as she struggles privately with the fallout of their whirlwind relationship and her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue.
"[Robach] is still saying this is it…the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case," an insider spilled earlier this month.
TMZ was first to report the photos of Robach and Holmes.
