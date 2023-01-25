T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach To Have Mediation Session With ABC Following Suspension: Source

More than one month after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were pulled off air following their office affair making headlines, they will now sit down with ABC come Thursday, January 26, to go over their fate at Good Morning America.

An insider with direct knowledge of the situation spilled to a news outlet that Robach and Holmes' lawyers called for the mediation, which ABC agreed to, after the network made it clear that it does not want the now-outed couple working together again.