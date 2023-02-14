Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Trying To Enjoy 'Their New Normal' After 'GMA' Firing & Multiple Affair Allegations

A fresh start. Despite the messy end to their time at Good Morning America and having their dirty laundry aired out for the world to judge, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to wipe the slate clean and give their romance a proper go.

"Right now, they are enjoying their time together and adjusting to their new normal," a source spilled to a news outlet after the couple was given the boot from ABC News late last month following an internal investigation into their office affair.