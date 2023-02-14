Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Trying To Enjoy 'Their New Normal' After 'GMA' Firing & Multiple Affair Allegations
A fresh start. Despite the messy end to their time at Good Morning America and having their dirty laundry aired out for the world to judge, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to wipe the slate clean and give their romance a proper go.
"Right now, they are enjoying their time together and adjusting to their new normal," a source spilled to a news outlet after the couple was given the boot from ABC News late last month following an internal investigation into their office affair.
Though the former cohosts are "totally committed to one another," according to the source, Robach and Holmes have "no immediate plans to move in together or to get engaged."
"They have a lot on their plates as they figure out their next steps and adjust to things," the insider added, alluding to the endless drama that has followed the couple since news broke in November 2022 that the two turned their professional relationship into a steamy office romance.
Aside from dealing with the aftermath of an exposé detailing how ABC News has a "rampant culture of sex" and claims that Holmes had several other workplaces romances — including at least two junior employees — Robach and her controversial boyfriend are in the midst of divorcing their respective significant others.
As OK! previously reported, Robach's divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue is "almost finalized," and Holmes filed to end his marriage with Marilee Fiebig in December 2022.
Despite everything working against the pair, they seem too busy being in love to care — which has Robach's friends worried, OK! learned.
The 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case," a source recently spilled, as her friends think she is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."
The Sun spoke to an insider about the couple's future plans.