Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment Hours After Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence On Scandal
Mere hours after T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, broke her silence on his affair with his Good Morning America 3 co-anchor, Amy Robach was spotted leaving his New York City apartment.
On Wednesday, January 4, photos of Robach, dressed casually in dark jeans and a zipped-up blue winter jacket, walking briskly down the city streets made their rounds. She flashed a toothless smile for the paparazzi while ignoring their questions about her future at GMA, from which she and Holmes are still suspended after their private relationship was plastered in the headlines.
The television personality — who went makeup-free with her blonde locks pulled back — kept her AirPods in her ears and iPhone in her hand as she made her way to a nearby subway station, as reported.
AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES WEAR SWEATS FOR GROCERY RUN IN MIAMI BEFORE RINGING IN 2023 TOGETHER
Shortly before Robach stepped out of Holmes' apartment, his newly estranged wife made her first public comments about the pair's highly publicized scandal, which she was "blindsided" by.
Fiebig's attorney, Stephanie Lehman, shared in a statement that she and her client "continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter," 9-year-old Sabine.
Lehman added that Fiebig's "sole focus" remains "on the overall best interest" of her daughter following Holmes' romance with Robach being exposed in late November 2022 when photos of the two getting cozy were brought to light.
Fiebig's legal mind emphasized that she and Holmes' lawyer "have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."
EXES UNITE! MARILEE FIEBIG SHOWS SUPPORT FOR ANDREW SHUE AS T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH CONTINUE ROMANCE
Though Holmes and Fiebig are said to have split in August — they officially filed for divorce last month — the mother of the anchor's daughter "had no idea" about his workplace romance, spilled a source.
Meanwhile, Robach and her husband-of-12-years, Andrew Shue, also reportedly split in August, and their divorce is "almost finalized," according to an insider.
Though it's been reported that Robach and Holmes didn't spark their romantic relationship until they separated from their respective partners, the timeline of their romance has been called into question.