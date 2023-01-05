Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment Hours After Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence On Scandal

Mere hours after T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, broke her silence on his affair with his Good Morning America 3 co-anchor, Amy Robach was spotted leaving his New York City apartment.

On Wednesday, January 4, photos of Robach, dressed casually in dark jeans and a zipped-up blue winter jacket, walking briskly down the city streets made their rounds. She flashed a toothless smile for the paparazzi while ignoring their questions about her future at GMA, from which she and Holmes are still suspended after their private relationship was plastered in the headlines.