Amy Robach Claims She 'Never Heard' From Most of Her ABC Colleagues After She and T.J. Holmes Were Fired Over Their Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were essentially blacklisted by their colleagues after ABC axed them over their controversial romance.
On the Wednesday, June 12, episode of their "Amy and T.J." podcast, the blonde beauty confessed she "never heard from people again" once they were officially fired from GMA3.
The dad-of-three, 46, said he somewhat understood people's response, sharing, "Everybody’s trying to hold on to their job. They don’t want to be seen as being an ally of two people that ABC News doesn’t like."
However, the duo did find a pillar of support in Michael Strahan.
Robach explained they put a ton of "effort" to stay covert when they would meet up with the NFL alum, 52, in order to avoid him getting roped into their drama.
"This is a guy that we’ve been very close to for 10 years now and even we didn’t want to get whatever our stank is on him," Holmes added. "We struggle to get out of that mindset but friends like that do help."
Robach was always dumfounded by the negative fan comments she would read about herself, spilling, "I used to say, ‘It’s not like I murdered someone.'"
"It weighs you down to the point where you think, ‘I’m the worst person in the world,’ and you do feel like you’ve committed a crime," she recalled of the messy aftermath. "It’s bizarre."
The drama was particularly hurtful for the mom-of-two since she and her boyfriend have insisted several times that they did not cheat on their former spouses when they started dating.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, PDA photos of Holmes and Robach surfaced before they had the chance to tell fans that their marriages to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively, were over.
On another podcast episode, the news anchors said they each had statements they were going to read publicly, but they didn't have the chance to do so before the pictures went viral online.
Despite all of the controversy, Holmes and Robach have been going strong and even moved in together.
However, they're unsure if they'll ever officially tie the knot even though they consider each other their forever partner.
"I wanna marry you. I don't need to. I want to be married to you," she once told her beau on the podcast.
"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other," Robach explained. "We want to marry each other. We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents."