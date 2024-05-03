OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Robach
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Hearts Go Out to' Weatherman Rob Marciano After Sudden ABC News Firing: 'We've Walked Down That Road'

amy robach tj holmes weatherman rob marciano fired abc news
Source: MEGA
By:

May 3 2024, Updated 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes know what Rob Marciano is going through all too well.

The scandalous couple reacted to news Good Morning America's weekend weatherman had been fired from ABC News during the latest episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, admitting they were recently "reminded" that "nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes weatherman rob marciano fired abc news
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes relate to Rob Marciano's situation after also being fired from ABC News.

"It's a tough situation," Robach admitted. "We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one … And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life … And we both have known Rob for a long time."

As OK! previously reported, ABC News fired Robach and Holmes from their costarring roles on GMA3 after their workplace affair was exposed to the public in November 2022. Their fallout from the network and respective divorces from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig was documented by media outlets across the country.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes weatherman rob marciano fired abc news
Source: ABC

Rob Marciano was axed from his weekend weather position at 'GMA' on Tuesday, April 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Further addressing the most recent GMA drama, Holmes insisted Marciano was "one of the best guys I've ever seen in the field covering weather" and felt it was unfortunate to see his decade-long run at ABC News come to a sudden end.

While he didn't "know all the details" of what caused the meteorologist's exit, Holmes confessed: "Whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes weatherman rob marciano fired abc news
Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes lost their jobs at 'GMA' after their workplace affair was exposed in November 2022.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach
Article continues below advertisement

"We do know what it's like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait," Robach interjected, referring to her own controversy at ABC News more than one year ago. "And that's a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father-of-two."

"I know how much he loves his kids. He talks about them all the time," she added of Marciano's daughter, Madelynn, 12, and son, Mason, 5, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Eryn. "So it's just tough to see those headlines almost, for the sake of his family, his kids, him, all of that. So our heart goes out to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes weatherman rob marciano fired abc news
Source: @ROBERTMARCIANO/INSTAGRAM

Rob Marciano's sudden exit was caused by his alleged 'anger management' issues.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Robach concluded: "I do applaud all the work he has bravely done over the last decade or so, and we wish him the very best."

New first broke on Tuesday, April 30, that Marciano had been ousted from ABC News over his alleged "anger management" issues, however, neither the weatherman nor the network have formally addressed the matter at this time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.