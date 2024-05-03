Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Hearts Go Out to' Weatherman Rob Marciano After Sudden ABC News Firing: 'We've Walked Down That Road'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes know what Rob Marciano is going through all too well.
The scandalous couple reacted to news Good Morning America's weekend weatherman had been fired from ABC News during the latest episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, admitting they were recently "reminded" that "nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion."
"It's a tough situation," Robach admitted. "We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one … And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life … And we both have known Rob for a long time."
As OK! previously reported, ABC News fired Robach and Holmes from their costarring roles on GMA3 after their workplace affair was exposed to the public in November 2022. Their fallout from the network and respective divorces from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig was documented by media outlets across the country.
Further addressing the most recent GMA drama, Holmes insisted Marciano was "one of the best guys I've ever seen in the field covering weather" and felt it was unfortunate to see his decade-long run at ABC News come to a sudden end.
While he didn't "know all the details" of what caused the meteorologist's exit, Holmes confessed: "Whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree."
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Still Deciding' About Marriage Despite Admitting to Having Occasional 'Blowout' Fights
- Amy Robach Reveals T.J. Holmes Asked Her If She Felt She Was 'Missing Out on the Opportunity' to Date Other People
- Cheryl Burke Admits Being the 'Breadwinner' in Failed Marriage to Matthew Lawrence Wasn't 'Good' for Their Relationship
"We do know what it's like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait," Robach interjected, referring to her own controversy at ABC News more than one year ago. "And that's a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father-of-two."
"I know how much he loves his kids. He talks about them all the time," she added of Marciano's daughter, Madelynn, 12, and son, Mason, 5, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Eryn. "So it's just tough to see those headlines almost, for the sake of his family, his kids, him, all of that. So our heart goes out to him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Robach concluded: "I do applaud all the work he has bravely done over the last decade or so, and we wish him the very best."
New first broke on Tuesday, April 30, that Marciano had been ousted from ABC News over his alleged "anger management" issues, however, neither the weatherman nor the network have formally addressed the matter at this time.