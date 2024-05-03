Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Hearts Go Out to' Weatherman Rob Marciano After Sudden ABC News Firing: 'We've Walked Down That Road'

"We do know what it's like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait," Robach interjected, referring to her own controversy at ABC News more than one year ago. "And that's a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father-of-two."

"I know how much he loves his kids. He talks about them all the time," she added of Marciano's daughter, Madelynn, 12, and son, Mason, 5, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Eryn. "So it's just tough to see those headlines almost, for the sake of his family, his kids, him, all of that. So our heart goes out to him."