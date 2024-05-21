OK Magazine
Amy Robach Explains Why She and T.J. Holmes Are 'on the Fence' About Getting Married Even Though She 'Wants' to Be His Wife

amy robach tj holmes undecided getting married
Source: mega
By:

May 21 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes feel certain they've found their forever partner in each other — but that doesn't mean they'll be walking down the aisle together.

On a new episode of their joint podcast, "Amy & T.J.," the blonde beauty explained they haven't made a definitive decision as to whether they'll legally became husband and wife one day even though it's something she desires.

amy robach tj holmes undecided getting married
Source: mega

Amy Robach confessed she wants to marry boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

"I wanna marry you. I don't need to. I want to be married to you," she told her former GMA3 co-host, 46.

"I mean, it's interesting having gone through this now, both of us twice," she explained, referring to their respective divorces. "And, I know that can be joke material, but I actually think it's been such hard-earned, God, I mean, just I've learned so much through going through both of those relationships and now being in this one with you."

amy robach tj holmes undecided getting married
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

The stars began dating in late 2022.

"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other," she insisted. "We want to marry each other. We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents."

Robach, 51, noted a wedding "is almost for everyone else and not for you."

amy robach tj holmes undecided getting married
Source: mega

Robach and Holmes co-host their own podcast.

Amy Robach
The mom-of-two shared that she's been watching a few wedding shows lately, which can sometimes depict how couples have their regrets about their special day.

"In these shows, they say, 'Oh, man. This isn't what I thought it was gonna be. This isn't what I signed up for,' because the focus hasn't been on the person," she said.

"I get the excitement of the ring and the wedding dress and all of that. But at the end of the day it's about the relationship and most importantly it's about the communication," Robach noted.

As OK! reported, Robach admitted on a podcast episode earlier this year that though she and her beau don't get into arguments "frequently," when they do fight, "It's go big or go home."

amy robach tj holmes undecided getting married
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

Both of the TV stars have been divorced twice.

"We fight about the same things, but not about the small things," explained Holmes.

"We have big blowouts!" he confessed. "If we're going to do this, let's do this."

The stars began dating in late 2022, claiming that at the time, they were secretly in the middle of respective divorces. However, due to the nature of the costars' romance, ABC wound up firing them from GMA3.

