Amy Robach Wraps Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes' Waist In PDA-Filled Photos After Getting Fired By ABC
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes still appear to be in the lovey-dovey phase of their relationship despite recently getting axed from their coveted gigs at GMA3. The firing came after a grueling, three-month investigation into their workplace romance.
On Friday, January 27, Robach and Holmes were photographed cozying up to each other outside of a Los Angeles restaurant. At one point, the 49-year-old mother-of-two was also seen in Holmes' arms with her legs tightly wrapped around his waist.
The 45-year-old — who was rocking a casual look in jeans, a black hoodie, matching sneakers and a dark lensed pair of sunglasses — was all smiles as he cuddled his girlfriend. As for Robach, she sported a similar comfy-chic look in a gray sweater, high-waisted white jeans and heels as she enjoyed one-on-one time with Holmes.
This was on the same day that an outlet reported the ex-anchors' contracts with ABC were officially "signed, executed and done." As OK! previously reported, earlier that day, a representative for the network released a statement on the bombshell decision.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the spokesperson shared on Friday, January 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
A source previously spilled that while the lovebirds are "devastated" upon hearing the disappointing news and "can't believe this is happening," the pair are still "very, very much together in every way."
"They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds," the source continued. "But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."
However, Holmes and Robach may not be done with ABC for good. The duo allegedly lawyered up and are "looking at filing lawsuits against the network" in the near future.
