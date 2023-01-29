Amy Robach Wraps Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes' Waist In PDA-Filled Photos After Getting Fired By ABC

A source previously spilled that while the lovebirds are "devastated" upon hearing the disappointing news and "can't believe this is happening," the pair are still "very, very much together in every way."

"They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds," the source continued. "But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."

However, Holmes and Robach may not be done with ABC for good. The duo allegedly lawyered up and are "looking at filing lawsuits against the network" in the near future.