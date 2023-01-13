OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Good Morning America
OK LogoNEWS

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Lawyers Prepare To Sue If ABC Fires 'GMA' Costars After Affair Scandal

gma pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 13 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's lawyers plan to slap down a lawsuit if ABC decides to fire the Good Morning America costars from their roles at the network after their highly-publicized affair, sources confirmed.

The dynamic duo is ready to retaliate, as Robach, 49, hired Hollywood hot shot attorney Andrew Brettler and Holmes, 45, teamed up with lawyer Eric George, who has previously represented a number of celebrities in court.

Article continues below advertisement
gma
Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM

The potential pair was left feeling frustrated after ABC News President Kim Godwin stripped the stars from their GMA anchor positions on December 5, 2022.

'GMA' FANS BEG T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH TO REMAIN OFF-AIR, SICK OF WATCHING CO-HOSTS 'FLIRT FOR AN HOUR'

Holmes and Robach seemed to find the decision to revoke their roles rather contradicting, as Godwin allowed them to host the famed talk show in the two days after their affair came to light on November 30, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
gma
Source: GOOD MORNING AMERICA/YOUTUBE

While both Holmes and Robach's lawyers are determined to receive answers as to what caused the sudden switch in the situation, George has specifically prepared a lawsuit on the grounds of race — depending on the the fate of Holmes' career at the network, insiders revealed to a news publication.

"Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline two consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?" sources with direct knowledge revealed of what question the lawyers plan to pose if push comes to shove.

MORE ON:
Good Morning America
Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The insiders continued to point out that this is the first instance in which ABC has ever used their morality clause against two of their employees, noting how this specific scenario involves that of a Black man and a white woman anchor.

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES PLAN TO BE MORE PUBLIC WITH THEIR ROMANCE, SPILLS SOURCE: 'THEY ARE SERIOUSLY IN LOVE'

One source claimed Robach and Holmes feel the only thing they need to apologize for is that they did not inform ABC of their sizzling romance when it first started to develop.

Article continues below advertisement
gma
Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM

To that the insider quipped, "Are you supposed to inform your boss when you catch feelings?"

There has been no further update from ABC News in regard to the status of Holmes and Robach's future at the network.

TMZ spoke to sources regarding Robach and Holmes' potential lawsuit.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.