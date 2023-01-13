T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Lawyers Prepare To Sue If ABC Fires 'GMA' Costars After Affair Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's lawyers plan to slap down a lawsuit if ABC decides to fire the Good Morning America costars from their roles at the network after their highly-publicized affair, sources confirmed.

The dynamic duo is ready to retaliate, as Robach, 49, hired Hollywood hot shot attorney Andrew Brettler and Holmes, 45, teamed up with lawyer Eric George, who has previously represented a number of celebrities in court.