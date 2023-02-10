Amy Robach All Smiles With Boyfriend T.J. Holmes After 'GMA' Stars Fired For Scandalous Workplace Affair
Amy Robach might not be thrilled that her career at ABC News has come to an end, however, the axed GMA star appears to be making the best of the scandalous situation.
The 49-year-old former 20/20 co-anchor was spotted sporting classic streetwear as she headed toward a vehicle with her star-crossed lover, T.J. Holmes, ahead of Valentine's Day weekend.
Robach showcased a huge smile from ear to ear as she blocked out the haters with a pair of aviator sunglasses, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication on Friday, February 10.
The blonde beauty wore her hair down as she opted for a brown hooded sweatshirt, cuffed blue jeans, brown booties, a black tote bag and a New Balance black puffer jacket.
Holmes was seen walking toward the same luxury car in a simple loungewear look — which featured black sweatpants, sneakers and a black coat beneath a hooded sweatshirt.
The 45-year-old wore a black backpack that potentially could have held some overnight items.
Earlier in the day, the dynamic duo was caught on camera as they went on a morning jog through the lower Manhattan neighborhood near Robach’s apartment.
Running has become a strong spot for the lovebirds, as they even participated in the New York City Marathon together last March alongside Robach’s now-estranged husband, Andrew Shue, months before their affair was exposed to the public.
Holmes and his girlfriend seem to be holding out a publicly strong front in the weeks after they were officially fired from their GMA costar positions.
ABC confirmed the pair would be let go from the network after a nearly two month investigation into their affair.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson revealed in a statement on Friday, January 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Robach and Holmes both have pending divorces from their respective spouses — the Melrose Place actor and Marilee Fiebig.
The Sun released photos of Robach and Holmes on the streets of New York City.