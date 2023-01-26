Amy Robach's 50th Birthday Was 'Going To Be A Big Deal' Before Exposed Affair With T.J. Holmes Ruined Her Plans
Amy Robach is expecting to have a not-so-happy birthday when she turns 50 on Monday, February 6.
A milestone day that was "going to be a big deal for her" has ultimately been ruined by the threatened fate of her career after her scandalous affair with Good Morning America costar T.J. Holmes was exposed to the public, a source revealed.
As OK! previously reported, Robach was spotted escaping NYC on Tuesday, January 24, as an insider later revealed to a news publication that Holmes followed shortly behind her.
While it's unsure where the controversial couple are headed, Robach — who frequently visits Turks & Caicos — most likely wanted to get away from incessant coverage of her extramarital relationship as she prepared to celebrate her special day, the source explained.
"They are on leave, so they may as well spend the time wisely — and away from the spotlight," the insider revealed to the news outlet, adding that "they want to lay low," in a place where only a "few people know they're together."
“[The nonstop coverage of the scandal] is becoming exhausting," the source continued.
Robach seemingly wishes to focus on the big 5-0 rather than how many more alleged affairs her boyfriend will be exposed for, as there have already been two new instances that were revealed throughout the past weeks.
"They underestimated that when something like this happens, other skeletons come out. And they’re still married," the insider pointed out of Robach, who's divorce from Andrew Shue is reportedly "almost finalized," and Holmes, who filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in December 2022.
The GMA stars' recent outing comes before an alleged mediation Zoom meeting was set to occur on Thursday, January 26, to discuss Robach and Holmes' fate at the famed network.
ABC has been "waiting on the West Coast to give answers," as parent company Disney's headquarters are located in Burbank, Calif., a source said.
ABC News President Kim Godwin hasn't updated anyone since the dynamic duo's suspension on December 5, 2022.
