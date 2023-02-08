T.J. Holmes Treated ABC Staffer Like A 'Throwaway Object' & Left Her 'Heartbroken': 'I Was Just Part Of The Pattern'

A fourth female staffer from ABC network has come forward to open up about her "heartbroken" experience with axed GMA star T.J. Holmes — more than three weeks after Holmes and his girlfriend, Amy Robach, were officially fired from the news company due to their scandalous affair coming to light.

The woman, who has chosen to go by the name Sascha in an effort to keep her identity disclosed from the public, revealed in an interview published Tuesday, February 7, that she had an intimate workplace romance with the married broadcaster in the months following the start of his ABC News gig in 2014.