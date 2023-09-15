Amy Schumer Apologizes Again for Nicole Kidman Joke, Insists People Overreacted
Amy Schumer issued another apology for poking fun at Nicole Kidman earlier this week.
"The joke I was making was the way she was posed didn't seem like how a human sits," the comedian clarified via Instagram on Friday, September 15. "I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time."
As OK! reported, on Monday, September 11, the actress mocked the Aussie star's appearance at the U.S Open via a social media upload, leading her to eventually delete the post after people claimed she was cyberbullying the mom-of-four.
Schumer issued her first apology that same day, but she kept her message lighthearted by calling Kidman "an alien." She also took a jab at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for recording an apology video after they wrote character letters for That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson amid his rape conviction.
That note clearly didn't go over well, as in her most recent apology, she hinted she was still being hit with backlash.
"I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?" she started off her note.
"To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize. It wasn’t even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort," the Emmy winner continued, noting there are more important things to focus on. "There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape. But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans pose was not human like. Breathe y’all."
"To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss," concluded the Trainwreck lead. "Have a good weekend."
The Oscar winner hasn't chimed in on the drama as she's been busy gallivanting around New York City for Fashion Week.