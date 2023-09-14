Danny Masterson's Wife Has 'No Plans' to Divorce Disgraced Actor After Rape Conviction: 'Will Be by His Side for It'
For better or for worse?
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, is "distraught" about his 30-year sentence for rape — but she will not divorce the star, a source recently revealed.
"She has had a very difficult time since the conviction," the insider spilled of the criminal's spouse of 12 years. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all."
The source added that Phillips has been "surrounded by family and friends" at this difficult time and is supposedly "hopeful" for a future appeal.
Last week, after the sentencing was made, another insider revealed that the socialite is most concerned for her husband's safety while in prison due to his high profile.
A source recently told the Daily Mail she's "very worried" someone will attack the That '70s Show actor, and they alleged Phillips has had "scary and morbid" thoughts since his conviction in May.
"It is a nightmare, but she will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter," the insider continued, noting that Phillips' "stress" is worse than she "has felt before."
While she is scared for others to harm her lover, she "doesn't believe Danny will harm himself in jail." The devoted wife does not even think her hubby is guilty of his crimes despite the jury's ruling.
She apparently "can't accept" that her man could have committed the offenses. "Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," the insider spilled.
As OK! previously reported, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have also supported Masterson in the trial through character letters.
Since news broke that the famous celebrity couple had penned glowing notes to the judge about their pal, the duo has faced a plethora of backlash from fans for their actions.
"Imagine supporting a rapist. You should both be ashamed of yourselves," one user penned about the pair, while a second added, "So much for caring about victims. Lost all respect."
"Hope your buddy absolutely rots in jail, enabler. Like really loses his mind and the will to live," a third person wrote with passion, while another comment said, "How can you support a rapist? Good character 🤮."
