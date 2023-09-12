Amy Schumer Apologizes for Dissing 'Alien' Nicole Kidman While Dragging Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Supporting Danny Masterson
Amy Schumer managed to get in another dig while apologizing for making fun of Nicole Kidman.
On Monday, September 11, the comedian posted a photo of the actress with the caption, "This how human sit," seemingly to imply that the Australian actress was acting stiff and robotic while taking in a match at the U.S. Open.
Social media users were quick to slam the Trainwreck star for "cyberbullying" the Oscar winner, leading Schumer to delete the post, and hours later, she issued an apology.
However, the mom-of-one also used the apology to ridicule Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for supporting Danny Masterson, their That '70s Show costar who was convicted over two counts of rape.
"I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letter for advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal," she said on social media, referring to the follow-up apology video Kunis and Kutcher released after receiving backlash.
Schumer eventually deleted her apology message as well.
As OK! reported, Kunis and Kutcher wrote characters letters to the judge in defense of Masterson as his trial played out, and once he was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years behind bars, their words became publicized.
While Kutcher called his costar a "role model," the mom-of-two referred to him as her "brother figure" as she grew up in Hollywood.
Their letters rattled the public, prompting them to release an apology video — though that didn't go over well either.
"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," said one of his victims, identified as Jen B. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of s-- crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"