Amy Schumer Shades Disgraced Russell Brand's Success: 'I Hope to Earn as Much as Rapists and Transphobes'
Amy Schumer didn't hold back when given the opportunity to bash fellow comedian Russell Brand.
"I hope to some day earn as much as the rapists and transphobes in the game," the Trainwreck star savagely snubbed in the comments section of a video posted by Kathy Griffin, where she slammed Brand after four different women accused the actor of rape, sexual assault and abuse between 2006-2013.
"I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand," Griffin admitted in a clip uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, September 24, insisting: "It has taken forever to catch up with that sleaze bag."
The My Life on the D-List star proceeded to drop a bombshell accusation about Brand, claiming he groped her friend after she approached him during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
"She went to shake his hand … and he got in her face and pushed his groin against hers," Griffin alleged, only adding to the list of disturbing accusations thrown Brand's way in recent weeks.
The Pulp Fiction star, 62, used the Get Him to the Greek star as an example of the double standards between male and female comedians — a point that seemed to fuel Schumer's generalized comment about successful, yet disgraced, stars.
"You don’t hear this s--- about Dame Judi Dench," Griffin said of the late Skyfall star, who's considered one of Britain's greatest actresses of all time.
“You don’t hear that Julianne Moore is sexually assaulting somebody," she continued of the Still Alice actress, while noting many women in Hollywood are instead labeled "difficult," "b-----" or bossy."
- 20 Celebrities Who Have Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease – From Alec Baldwin to Yolanda Hadid
- Amy Schumer Apologizes Again for Nicole Kidman Joke, Insists People Overreacted
- Amy Schumer Apologizes for Dissing 'Alien' Nicole Kidman While Dragging Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Supporting Danny Masterson
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In the female comedy world, it is constantly an uphill battle," Griffin vented, confessing, "it gives me a little comfort when guys like Russell Brand finally have some price to pay."
The Suddenly Susan alum insisted Brand's high level of success was "ridiculous" in "light of this behavior" throughout the height of his fame that only recently resurfaced.
In addition top Schumer's sarcastic jab, she decided to take Griffin's food for thought as an opportunity to clear her name, noting: "Also it’s just like a part of my story that I have taken jokes from other comics and I have never in my life not even once done that. We have to just fight for ourselves."
Other users also flooded Griffin's comments section to share their thoughts on Brand's rape and sexual assault accusations, as well as the double standard of men and women within the industry.
"Really needed this. Thank you," comedian Ashley Gavin expressed, while Robert E. Blackmon added, "A complete double standard and it’s sad because any great female comic can completely ROAST a male comic."
"Kathy, I listened to every word you said — I see you, I hear you — and the sexist double standard you call out is sadly true. I've been to your live shows before and you are HILARIOUS and entertaining! Keep speaking truth to power and keep entertaining and making us laugh too. Us fans love you and admire you!!" a fan sweetly stated.