Amy Schumer Jokes She’s Got 40 Pounds to Lose as She Poses in Skimpy New Snap
Amy Schumer felt pretty!
On Sunday, January 7, the comedian shared a photo on Instagram showing off her curves in only her underwear.
In the snap, Schumer held up one arm as the other strategically covered her chest in the skimpy mirror selfie. The star smiled with her mouth open and closed her eyes as she wore a pair of black panties.
“Still got it” she wrote, before joking, “(40 extra lbs).”
The Trainwreck actress, who has previously received criticism for her weight, often pokes fun at her own appearance for laughs.
As OK! previously reported, the 42-year-old last made headlines for dissing Russell Brand in September 2023.
"I hope to someday earn as much as the rapists and transphobes in the game," she wrote in the comments section of a video posted by Kathy Griffin, where the famous redhead slammed Brand after four different women accused the actor of rape, sexual assault and abuse between 2006-2013.
"I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand," Griffin stated in the clip. "It has taken forever to catch up with that sleaze bag."
The My Life on the D-List star then claimed Brand groped her friend while they were at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
"She went to shake his hand … and he got in her face and pushed his groin against hers," Griffin alleged.
"You don’t hear this s--- about Dame Judi Dench," she continued pointing out the double standard between male and female comedians.
“You don’t hear that Julianne Moore is sexually assaulting somebody," Griffin continued, while noting many women in Hollywood are instead labeled "difficult," "b-----" or bossy."
"In the female comedy world, it is constantly an uphill battle," the Seinfeld actress noted, admitting, "it gives me a little comfort when guys like Russell Brand finally have some price to pay."
She insisted Brand's high level of success was "ridiculous" in "light of this behavior," which only recently resurfaced.
In addition to bashing Brand, Schumer also showed her support for Griffin’s claims about women in the industry.
"Also it’s just like a part of my story that I have taken jokes from other comics and I have never in my life not even once done that. We have to just fight for ourselves," she penned.
Schumer was not the only one moved by Griffin’s words, as comedian Ashley Gavin commented, "Really needed this. Thank you."
Robert E. Blackmon also wrote, "A complete double standard and it’s sad because any great female comic can completely ROAST a male comic."
Additionally, a fan raved, "Kathy, I listened to every word you said — I see you, I hear you — and the sexist double standard you call out is sadly true. I've been to your live shows before and you are HILARIOUS and entertaining! Keep speaking truth to power and keep entertaining and making us laugh too. Us fans love you and admire you!!"